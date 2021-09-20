State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,950 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

