State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,992 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Starwood Property Trust worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.79 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

