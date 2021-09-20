State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Polaris by 45.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII opened at $119.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

