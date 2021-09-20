State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.44 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

