State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.53 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

