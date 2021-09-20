State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,242,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

MPW stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

