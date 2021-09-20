Starbase 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $472,847.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $679,971.74 and approximately $472,847.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00124031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.