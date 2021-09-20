Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

SBLK stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

