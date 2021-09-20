Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

SPT opened at $136.98 on Monday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -297.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,428 shares of company stock valued at $12,924,818 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

