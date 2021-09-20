Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Critical Review

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.01 $97.80 million $4.10 22.83 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectrum Brands and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus price target of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.50%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Microvast.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Microvast on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

