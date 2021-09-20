SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

