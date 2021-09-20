Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

