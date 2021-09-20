Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

