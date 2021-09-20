SnowSwap Price Hits $4.83 on Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $14,303.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.83 or 0.00010939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00171517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00111441 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.71 or 0.06794908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,234.99 or 1.00167229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.30 or 0.00793223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

