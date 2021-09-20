Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $2,584,895.01 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,584,895.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80.

On Monday, August 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,065 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $2,620,124.85.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26.

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $2,123,942.10.

NYSE SNAP traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,826,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,099,824. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of -140.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna upped their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

