SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $22.38

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $20.78. SM Energy shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 7,576 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,724 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $2,020,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 202,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 107,962.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

