SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce sales of $479.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $616.00 million and the lowest is $421.35 million. SM Energy reported sales of $281.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 481.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 244,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

