SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 1st

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

