SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 824,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

