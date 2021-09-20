Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 73,349 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 73,349 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,788 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,678 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,677 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $111.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.