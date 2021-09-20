Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 504 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WestRock by 467.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 472,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 389,314 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in WestRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 394,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $49.71 on Monday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.