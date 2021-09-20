Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 128 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN opened at $308.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

