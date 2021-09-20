Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,070.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,095.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,919.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

