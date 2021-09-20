Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 637,300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

