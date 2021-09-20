Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $30,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

