Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,209.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,238.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,204.80. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

