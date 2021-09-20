Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

