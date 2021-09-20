Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $13.11. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,942. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.
About Sinopharm Group
