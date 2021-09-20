Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $13.11. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,942. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

