Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $43.70 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $879.81 million, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 917,610 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,901,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,952 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

