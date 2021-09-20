Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $22.72

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $21.08. Similarweb shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 171 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. Research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

