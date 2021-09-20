SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SILV. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after buying an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

