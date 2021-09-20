Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $83.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 738,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,390. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

