Signata Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Signata has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $147,891.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Signata has traded 80.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00126666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

