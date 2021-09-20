Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce $83.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.79 million to $84.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $113.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $441.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $524.07 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $525.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

