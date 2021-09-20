Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,417 shares during the period. Oak Valley Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $105,225. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,803. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $154.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

