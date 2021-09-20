Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.20 ($63.76).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.06. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a fifty-two week high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.