Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.20 ($63.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.06. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a fifty-two week high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

