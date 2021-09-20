Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.86

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €151.86 ($178.66) and last traded at €141.98 ($167.04), with a volume of 2219702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €149.52 ($175.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of €138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €137.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

