Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SBSW stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $12.93. 52,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $83,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

