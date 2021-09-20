SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Update

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,100 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 704,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,053. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $796.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $549,108. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,231 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SI-BONE by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

