Short Interest in WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Drops By 28.6%

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WBSI opened at $0.98 on Monday. WebSafety has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

About WebSafety

WebSafety, Inc engages in the provision of Internet software applications and services. It allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child’s mobile device. Its features include web browsing, app installations, text messages, social media, block screen time, track location, real-time alerts, and parent dashboard.

