Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Drops By 21.7%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $59.05 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
