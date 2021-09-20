Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Drops By 21.7%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $59.05 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

