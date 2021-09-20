Short Interest in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Drops By 28.3%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UMBF opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.