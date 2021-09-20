Short Interest in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Drops By 28.3%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of UMBF opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
