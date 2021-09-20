Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Expands By 28.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $16.88 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.
About Telenor ASA
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.