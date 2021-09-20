Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Expands By 28.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $16.88 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

