Short Interest in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Decreases By 27.3%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $27,253,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $27,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $14,865,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $13,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.84 on Monday. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

