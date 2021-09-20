Short Interest in Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Rises By 47.2%

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCNG stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Strattner Financial Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get Strattner Financial Group alerts:

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

SC Holdings Corp. engages in the investment in various oil and gas properties and opportunities with a focus on developing such opportunities utilizing new technologies for optimizing under developed properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattner Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattner Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.