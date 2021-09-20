Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Drops By 23.0%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 138,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

