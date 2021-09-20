Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Expands By 45.9%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.60. 30,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,418. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

