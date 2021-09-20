Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Decreases By 23.9%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 909,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.7 days.

SNCAF opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

SNCAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

