Short Interest in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Increases By 40.7%

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

