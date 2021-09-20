Short Interest in Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Expands By 31.3%

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Polarean Imaging stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,255. Polarean Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26.
About Polarean Imaging
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.